1762 Riverside Drive

Great townhome, great location! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 level townhome is ready for you to move in to. Bright, spacious townhome in prime Shakopee location (The Crossings) with 3 bedrooms on one level, 3 baths and attached 2-car garage.Main level kitchen opens to dining and living room. Master has shower and separate tub. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and movie theater. Quick access to Hwy 169 makes this home ideal. Walking distance to transit station and close to shopping, theater and many restaurants. Trash, Lawn care, and snow removal included. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. This home does not participate in section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent: $1750 Security Deposit: $1750) (One time $150 admin fee and $7/mo. P&R fee) Please schedule all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery