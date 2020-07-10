All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 1762 Riverside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
1762 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

1762 Riverside Drive

1762 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1762 Riverside Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great townhome, great location! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 level townhome is ready for you to move in to. Bright, spacious townhome in prime Shakopee location (The Crossings) with 3 bedrooms on one level, 3 baths and attached 2-car garage.Main level kitchen opens to dining and living room. Master has shower and separate tub. Conveniently located near shopping, dining and movie theater. Quick access to Hwy 169 makes this home ideal. Walking distance to transit station and close to shopping, theater and many restaurants. Trash, Lawn care, and snow removal included. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. This home does not participate in section 8. Application fee $55 per adult. (Rent: $1750 Security Deposit: $1750) (One time $150 admin fee and $7/mo. P&R fee) Please schedule all showings online: https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Riverside Drive have any available units?
1762 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1762 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 1762 Riverside Drive's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1762 Riverside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Riverside Drive offers parking.
Does 1762 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Riverside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1762 Riverside Drive has a pool.
Does 1762 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1762 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1762 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University