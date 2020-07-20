All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:05 AM

1756 Switchgrass Ct

1756 Switchgrass Court · No Longer Available
Location

1756 Switchgrass Court, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
This 3 Bedroom Home Cul-de-Sac Has 2-1/2 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Huge Loft/Office Room, 3 Bedrooms on One Level, Upper Level Laundry, Main Floor Family Room w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Large center Island, 2 Car Attached Garage, Plus Approx 1200 Additional Unfinished Square Feet for Storage/Rec Room/Man Cave/She Shed. Basement has carpet for winter use. Huge Front Porch. Trees in the backyard with pond view and a big vegetable patch. Trash removal and use of outdoor pool, playground, basketball court and tennis court included in rent. Close to walking trails, shopping, parks, schools. Easy access to Hwy 169. Tenant to provide lawn care and snow removal. Rent is $2,300.

Please message me @612.669.9577 if you are interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1756 Switchgrass Ct have any available units?
1756 Switchgrass Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1756 Switchgrass Ct have?
Some of 1756 Switchgrass Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1756 Switchgrass Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1756 Switchgrass Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1756 Switchgrass Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1756 Switchgrass Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1756 Switchgrass Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1756 Switchgrass Ct offers parking.
Does 1756 Switchgrass Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1756 Switchgrass Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1756 Switchgrass Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1756 Switchgrass Ct has a pool.
Does 1756 Switchgrass Ct have accessible units?
No, 1756 Switchgrass Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1756 Switchgrass Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1756 Switchgrass Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1756 Switchgrass Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1756 Switchgrass Ct has units with air conditioning.
