1756 Switchgrass Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court cats allowed

This 3 Bedroom Home Cul-de-Sac Has 2-1/2 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Appliances, Huge Loft/Office Room, 3 Bedrooms on One Level, Upper Level Laundry, Main Floor Family Room w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Large center Island, 2 Car Attached Garage, Plus Approx 1200 Additional Unfinished Square Feet for Storage/Rec Room/Man Cave/She Shed. Basement has carpet for winter use. Huge Front Porch. Trees in the backyard with pond view and a big vegetable patch. Trash removal and use of outdoor pool, playground, basketball court and tennis court included in rent. Close to walking trails, shopping, parks, schools. Easy access to Hwy 169. Tenant to provide lawn care and snow removal. Rent is $2,300.



Please message me @612.669.9577 if you are interested.