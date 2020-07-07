All apartments in Shakopee
Find more places like 1755 Countryside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shakopee, MN
/
1755 Countryside Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

1755 Countryside Drive

1755 Countryside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shakopee
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1755 Countryside Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cf4039000 ---- This is a welcoming 2 bedroom town home with 1600 square foot centrally located in Shakopee. The townhome is in close proximity to convenient shopping, Flying Cloud airport, Canterbury Downs, St. Francis Regional Medical Center and Highway 169 for easy commuting. The covered entry opens to a welcoming living area. A chandelier that illuminates the dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. A multitude of honey oak cabinets and raised counter area allow for a breakfast bar. Hardwood flooring in the kitchen and entry are additional upgrades. A half bath is well placed off the kitchen area. A large closet off the kitchen provides ample storage and an entry into the 2 car garage. The upper level has the laundry center with oversized washer and dryer and shelving for additional storage. There are 2 large bedrooms and each boasts expansive walk in closets. There are 2 full bathrooms that service each bedroom. One bathroom has and additional entry to the hall. The loft area is perfect for relaxing or as an added work space. Available: June 21, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included: Lawn care, Snow Removal All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Countryside Drive have any available units?
1755 Countryside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1755 Countryside Drive have?
Some of 1755 Countryside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Countryside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Countryside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Countryside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 Countryside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1755 Countryside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Countryside Drive offers parking.
Does 1755 Countryside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Countryside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Countryside Drive have a pool?
No, 1755 Countryside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Countryside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1755 Countryside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Countryside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Countryside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Countryside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1755 Countryside Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane
Shakopee, MN 55379
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E
Shakopee, MN 55379
The Addison
935 Alysheba Rd
Shakopee, MN 55379

Similar Pages

Shakopee 1 BedroomsShakopee 2 Bedrooms
Shakopee Apartments with GarageShakopee Apartments with Parking
Shakopee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Lakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University