1755 Countryside Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8cf4039000 ---- This is a welcoming 2 bedroom town home with 1600 square foot centrally located in Shakopee. The townhome is in close proximity to convenient shopping, Flying Cloud airport, Canterbury Downs, St. Francis Regional Medical Center and Highway 169 for easy commuting. The covered entry opens to a welcoming living area. A chandelier that illuminates the dining area is adjacent to the kitchen. A multitude of honey oak cabinets and raised counter area allow for a breakfast bar. Hardwood flooring in the kitchen and entry are additional upgrades. A half bath is well placed off the kitchen area. A large closet off the kitchen provides ample storage and an entry into the 2 car garage. The upper level has the laundry center with oversized washer and dryer and shelving for additional storage. There are 2 large bedrooms and each boasts expansive walk in closets. There are 2 full bathrooms that service each bedroom. One bathroom has and additional entry to the hall. The loft area is perfect for relaxing or as an added work space. Available: June 21, 2019 Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: 1 under 25 lbs. - $500 pet deposit Utilities Included: Lawn care, Snow Removal All Other Utilities: To Be Paid By Tenant Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)