Amenities
For Rent: 2 bedrooms+loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 garage - Property Id: 309152
2 bedrooms and a large loft, 3 baths, and 2 attached garage.
$1,550/month
Large townhouse with very high ceiling in a convenient Shakopee location. 2 bedrooms and a large loft, two full bath and a half bath! Master bedroom with private bath & walk-in closet. Living rm has wood floor. Home is close by many restaurants, shops and HW169. Near Target, Cubfood, hospital and schools. Nearby cities included Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, Savage, Prior Lake, and Chaska. Appliances are included.
1,520sqfts
One month rent security deposit
Tenant pays electricity & heat.
12 months lease
Nonrefundable application fee per adult in cash applies. Credit & background check. Income must be verifiable.
Sorry no pets and no smoking.
Address: 1626 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379
Directions: HW169/Marschall Road/S. to 17th/W. to Liberty St./N. to Liberty Circle
Call 952-820-5334 to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1626-liberty-circle-shakopee-mn/309152
