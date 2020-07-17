All apartments in Shakopee
Location

1626 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Rent: 2 bedrooms+loft, 3 bathrooms, 2 garage - Property Id: 309152

For Rent: 2 Beds + Large Loft/3bath/2garage townhouse

2 bedrooms and a large loft, 3 baths, and 2 attached garage.

$1,550/month

Large townhouse with very high ceiling in a convenient Shakopee location. 2 bedrooms and a large loft, two full bath and a half bath! Master bedroom with private bath & walk-in closet. Living rm has wood floor. Home is close by many restaurants, shops and HW169. Near Target, Cubfood, hospital and schools. Nearby cities included Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, Savage, Prior Lake, and Chaska. Appliances are included.
1,520sqfts
One month rent security deposit
Tenant pays electricity & heat.
12 months lease

Nonrefundable application fee per adult in cash applies. Credit & background check. Income must be verifiable.

Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Address: 1626 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379
Directions: HW169/Marschall Road/S. to 17th/W. to Liberty St./N. to Liberty Circle

Call 952-820-5334 to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1626-liberty-circle-shakopee-mn/309152
Property Id 309152

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5940480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Liberty Circle have any available units?
1626 Liberty Circle has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1626 Liberty Circle have?
Some of 1626 Liberty Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 Liberty Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Liberty Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Liberty Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1626 Liberty Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1626 Liberty Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1626 Liberty Circle offers parking.
Does 1626 Liberty Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 Liberty Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Liberty Circle have a pool?
No, 1626 Liberty Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Liberty Circle have accessible units?
No, 1626 Liberty Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Liberty Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 Liberty Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Liberty Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Liberty Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
