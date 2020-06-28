1518 Liberty Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court volleyball court

This end unit townhome is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a main level living room, dining area with walkout to patio, eat in kitchen, half bathroom and storage space. Upstairs has unique floor plan with loft, laundry area, 2 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has private full master bathroom and walk in closet. Located near a park with outdoor ice rink, basketball and volleyball court. Conveniently located in Shakopee, you are close to everything, and only minutes from Prior Lake, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Savage, and Bloomington.