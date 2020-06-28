All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated August 23 2019

1518 Liberty Cir

1518 Liberty Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Liberty Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
volleyball court
This end unit townhome is brought to you by Minnesota Home Rental. It features a main level living room, dining area with walkout to patio, eat in kitchen, half bathroom and storage space. Upstairs has unique floor plan with loft, laundry area, 2 bathrooms, 3 bedrooms. Master bedroom has private full master bathroom and walk in closet. Located near a park with outdoor ice rink, basketball and volleyball court. Conveniently located in Shakopee, you are close to everything, and only minutes from Prior Lake, Chaska, Eden Prairie, Savage, and Bloomington.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Liberty Cir have any available units?
1518 Liberty Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1518 Liberty Cir have?
Some of 1518 Liberty Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Liberty Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Liberty Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Liberty Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Liberty Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1518 Liberty Cir offer parking?
No, 1518 Liberty Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1518 Liberty Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Liberty Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Liberty Cir have a pool?
No, 1518 Liberty Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Liberty Cir have accessible units?
No, 1518 Liberty Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Liberty Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Liberty Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Liberty Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1518 Liberty Cir has units with air conditioning.
