1445 McIntosh Circle

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46cbda505e ---- Spacious four bedroom two bath side by side townhome. Four large bedrooms, first floor living room and large lower level family room with gas fireplace. Pergo flooring in the kitchen. Attached 2.5 car garage. This home has a fenced yard, swingset and is next to open green space. Located close to the community center. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: No Pets Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.