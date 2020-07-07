All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

1445 McIntosh Circle

1445 Mcintosh Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Mcintosh Circle, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/46cbda505e ---- Spacious four bedroom two bath side by side townhome. Four large bedrooms, first floor living room and large lower level family room with gas fireplace. Pergo flooring in the kitchen. Attached 2.5 car garage. This home has a fenced yard, swingset and is next to open green space. Located close to the community center. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: No Pets Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care, Snow Removal Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 McIntosh Circle have any available units?
1445 McIntosh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1445 McIntosh Circle have?
Some of 1445 McIntosh Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 McIntosh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1445 McIntosh Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 McIntosh Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1445 McIntosh Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1445 McIntosh Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1445 McIntosh Circle offers parking.
Does 1445 McIntosh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 McIntosh Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 McIntosh Circle have a pool?
No, 1445 McIntosh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1445 McIntosh Circle have accessible units?
No, 1445 McIntosh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 McIntosh Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 McIntosh Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1445 McIntosh Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1445 McIntosh Circle has units with air conditioning.

