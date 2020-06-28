1410 Savanna Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors gym pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool

This is your opportunity to live in a beautiful end unit ton home in popular Shakopee neighborhood. Convenient location close to 169 and Cty 21, and Hwy 13. This home is immaculate and features hardwood floors, open floor plan; 4 beds, 2 full, 1 3/4 and 1 1/2 bath. Walkout lower level and deck off upper floor dining area. Community pool, playground and green space for you to enjoy. Shakopee schools; Eagle Creek Elementary, Shakopee East Junior High and Shakopee Senior High. Sorry, no pets. Application fee of $55 per adult; one time $150 administrative fee upon approved application, $7 monthly processing and reporting fee. Deposit equal to one month rent. Hurry, this one won't last long. Available 9/1/2019. To schedule a showing on line, copy and paste the following link: