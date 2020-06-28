All apartments in Shakopee
Last updated September 4 2019 at 5:34 PM

1410 Savanna Drive

1410 Savanna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1410 Savanna Drive, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
This is your opportunity to live in a beautiful end unit ton home in popular Shakopee neighborhood. Convenient location close to 169 and Cty 21, and Hwy 13. This home is immaculate and features hardwood floors, open floor plan; 4 beds, 2 full, 1 3/4 and 1 1/2 bath. Walkout lower level and deck off upper floor dining area. Community pool, playground and green space for you to enjoy. Shakopee schools; Eagle Creek Elementary, Shakopee East Junior High and Shakopee Senior High. Sorry, no pets. Application fee of $55 per adult; one time $150 administrative fee upon approved application, $7 monthly processing and reporting fee. Deposit equal to one month rent. Hurry, this one won't last long. Available 9/1/2019. To schedule a showing on line, copy and paste the following link:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Savanna Drive have any available units?
1410 Savanna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
What amenities does 1410 Savanna Drive have?
Some of 1410 Savanna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Savanna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Savanna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Savanna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1410 Savanna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shakopee.
Does 1410 Savanna Drive offer parking?
No, 1410 Savanna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1410 Savanna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Savanna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Savanna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1410 Savanna Drive has a pool.
Does 1410 Savanna Drive have accessible units?
No, 1410 Savanna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Savanna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 Savanna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1410 Savanna Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1410 Savanna Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
