Shakopee, MN
1028 Swift South South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1028 Swift South South

1028 Swift Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Swift Street South, Shakopee, MN 55379

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This amazing 4Bd 2.5Ba home in beautiful Shakopee is in a great location and is close to parks, shopping and schools. The main level has 3 bedrooms, a huge open living room that is connected to the kitchen. The main bathroom has heated flooring. The basement consists of a family room, extra office and another bedroom. Bonus patio with fenced in area. Large back yard, Pets considered with deposit. To set up showing please visit the following link: https://showmojo.com/d21996b0f5/listings/mapsearch

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Swift South South have any available units?
1028 Swift South South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shakopee, MN.
Is 1028 Swift South South currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Swift South South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Swift South South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 Swift South South is pet friendly.
Does 1028 Swift South South offer parking?
No, 1028 Swift South South does not offer parking.
Does 1028 Swift South South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Swift South South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Swift South South have a pool?
No, 1028 Swift South South does not have a pool.
Does 1028 Swift South South have accessible units?
No, 1028 Swift South South does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Swift South South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Swift South South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Swift South South have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Swift South South does not have units with air conditioning.

