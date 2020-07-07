1028 Swift South South

Amenities

This amazing 4Bd 2.5Ba home in beautiful Shakopee is in a great location and is close to parks, shopping and schools. The main level has 3 bedrooms, a huge open living room that is connected to the kitchen. The main bathroom has heated flooring. The basement consists of a family room, extra office and another bedroom. Bonus patio with fenced in area. Large back yard, Pets considered with deposit. To set up showing please visit the following link: https://showmojo.com/d21996b0f5/listings/mapsearch