2649 Western Ave N Available 03/01/19 super location, 2bd 2ba 2car garage twin home with fenced yard - Available March 01

freshly remodeled throughout the interior! new appliances, nice cabinets, granite c.tops, stainless steal appliances, ceramic tile & more. Convenient location! PLUS it's on the quiet side of the duplex (away from crossroad intersection) and it has a fully fenced back yard

$1249/mo* introductory rent over the holidays, 1399 Feb-end of term

$1448 deposit

POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.

6+ month lease preferred

$35 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking is not permitted

Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,

Our Area Homes

7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com



