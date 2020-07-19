Amenities
2649 Western Ave N Available 03/01/19 super location, 2bd 2ba 2car garage twin home with fenced yard - Available March 01
freshly remodeled throughout the interior! new appliances, nice cabinets, granite c.tops, stainless steal appliances, ceramic tile & more. Convenient location! PLUS it's on the quiet side of the duplex (away from crossroad intersection) and it has a fully fenced back yard
$1249/mo* introductory rent over the holidays, 1399 Feb-end of term
$1448 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.
6+ month lease preferred
$35 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com
(RLNE4504383)