Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2649 Western Ave N

2649 Western Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2649 Western Avenue North, Roseville, MN 55113
South Owasso

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2649 Western Ave N Available 03/01/19 super location, 2bd 2ba 2car garage twin home with fenced yard - Available March 01
freshly remodeled throughout the interior! new appliances, nice cabinets, granite c.tops, stainless steal appliances, ceramic tile & more. Convenient location! PLUS it's on the quiet side of the duplex (away from crossroad intersection) and it has a fully fenced back yard
$1249/mo* introductory rent over the holidays, 1399 Feb-end of term
$1448 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, lawn, snow, water softener salt, etc.
6+ month lease preferred
$35 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com

(RLNE4504383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

