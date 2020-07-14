Amenities

smoke-free community smoke-free units range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities smoke-free community

Enjoy the convenience of unique shops and incredible dining in the bustling suburb of Roseville. Skillman Flats features cozy one bedroom, one bath apartments – many with with beautiful hardwood floors – in a 100% smoke free community.

Situated just one mile south of Rosedale Center and one block west of Har-Mar Mall, Skillman Flats is conveniently located near public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 36, I-694, I-35W, and I-35E; providing a quick commute to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul and surrounding communities.

Schedule a visit. We have what you’re looking for!