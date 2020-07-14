All apartments in Roseville
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

Skillman Flats

1629 Skillman Ave W · (858) 240-8388
Location

1629 Skillman Ave W, Roseville, MN 55113
Fairview Southwest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1629-01 · Avail. Sep 7

$905

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Skillman Flats.

Amenities

smoke-free community
smoke-free units
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
smoke-free community
Enjoy the convenience of unique shops and incredible dining in the bustling suburb of Roseville. Skillman Flats features cozy one bedroom, one bath apartments – many with with beautiful hardwood floors – in a 100% smoke free community.
Situated just one mile south of Rosedale Center and one block west of Har-Mar Mall, Skillman Flats is conveniently located near public transportation and major highways, including Hwy 36, I-694, I-35W, and I-35E; providing a quick commute to downtown Minneapolis/St. Paul and surrounding communities.
Schedule a visit. We have what you’re looking for!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $500
Pets not allowed
Storage Details: Storage Locker dedicated to unit (located in the Laundry Room)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Skillman Flats have any available units?
Skillman Flats has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Skillman Flats have?
Some of Skillman Flats's amenities include smoke-free community, smoke-free units, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Skillman Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Skillman Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Skillman Flats pet-friendly?
No, Skillman Flats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does Skillman Flats offer parking?
No, Skillman Flats does not offer parking.
Does Skillman Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Skillman Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Skillman Flats have a pool?
No, Skillman Flats does not have a pool.
Does Skillman Flats have accessible units?
No, Skillman Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Skillman Flats have units with dishwashers?
No, Skillman Flats does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Skillman Flats have units with air conditioning?
No, Skillman Flats does not have units with air conditioning.
