All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 2376 Western Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
2376 Western Avenue North
Last updated March 6 2020 at 2:42 AM

2376 Western Avenue North

2376 North Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2376 North Western Avenue, Roseville, MN 55113
Capital View

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
Updated SFH in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the upper level. Kitchen is bright with lots of counter space. The lower level has a large family room, den, and even a sauna (vacation in your home?!). Huge laundry room with washer and dryer located in basement. Has a large lot with detached 2 car garage. This home is close to both downtowns as well as shopping and schools! School District #623.

Lease Terms: $1695 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. All utilities are the tenants responsibility, as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
SFH Rambler in quiet neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2376 Western Avenue North have any available units?
2376 Western Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2376 Western Avenue North have?
Some of 2376 Western Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2376 Western Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2376 Western Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2376 Western Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 2376 Western Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 2376 Western Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2376 Western Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2376 Western Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2376 Western Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2376 Western Avenue North have a pool?
No, 2376 Western Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 2376 Western Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2376 Western Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2376 Western Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2376 Western Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 2376 Western Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2376 Western Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University