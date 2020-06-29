2376 Western Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage sauna

Updated SFH in a quiet neighborhood! This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. All bedrooms are on the upper level. Kitchen is bright with lots of counter space. The lower level has a large family room, den, and even a sauna (vacation in your home?!). Huge laundry room with washer and dryer located in basement. Has a large lot with detached 2 car garage. This home is close to both downtowns as well as shopping and schools! School District #623.



Lease Terms: $1695 Security Deposit. Seeking 12 month lease term or longer. All utilities are the tenants responsibility, as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

