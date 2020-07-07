5505 Orleans Ln #5

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 BR / 1 BA End Unit TH w/ 2-Car Garage in Plymouth! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This end unit town home is conveniently located in a great neighborhood in Plymouth, close to lakes, parks, golf courses, and schools, with easy access to Hwy 169 and Bass Lake Rd!



It boasts one level living with an open floor plan, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, laminate wood floor throughout, and an attached 2-car garage. Washer & dryer in the unit.



Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Pets considered!



Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



(RLNE3053587)