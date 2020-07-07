All apartments in Plymouth
Plymouth, MN
5505 Orleans Ln #5
5505 Orleans Ln #5

5505 Orleans Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5505 Orleans Lane, Plymouth, MN 55442

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 BR / 1 BA End Unit TH w/ 2-Car Garage in Plymouth! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This end unit town home is conveniently located in a great neighborhood in Plymouth, close to lakes, parks, golf courses, and schools, with easy access to Hwy 169 and Bass Lake Rd!

It boasts one level living with an open floor plan, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, laminate wood floor throughout, and an attached 2-car garage. Washer & dryer in the unit.

Garbage, lawn care/snow removal included. Pets considered!

Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE3053587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 have any available units?
5505 Orleans Ln #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 have?
Some of 5505 Orleans Ln #5's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5505 Orleans Ln #5 currently offering any rent specials?
5505 Orleans Ln #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5505 Orleans Ln #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5505 Orleans Ln #5 is pet friendly.
Does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 offer parking?
Yes, 5505 Orleans Ln #5 offers parking.
Does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5505 Orleans Ln #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 have a pool?
No, 5505 Orleans Ln #5 does not have a pool.
Does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 have accessible units?
No, 5505 Orleans Ln #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5505 Orleans Ln #5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5505 Orleans Ln #5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5505 Orleans Ln #5 has units with air conditioning.

