All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 5120 holly lane n, unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
5120 holly lane n, unit 1
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

5120 holly lane n, unit 1

5120 Holly Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5120 Holly Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5120 holly lane n, unit 1 Available 05/20/20 Gorgeous Wayzata schools 3 bed 3 bath town-home!! - Another beautiful executive townhouse rental brought to you by the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild. This amazing Wayzata schools home features 3 beds, 2 seperate beds upstairs, 1 in the lower level, 3.5 baths, 1 on the main level...2 up stairs and one in the basement. Tons of storage, upgraded kitchen counters, super open concept...beautiful views of 2 seperate wetlands/ponds in the backyard...amazing Wayzata schools rental, won't last long!

NO PETS!
No evictions, collections, judgements
600+credit

Call/Text Neal for a showing right away!
612-418-5892

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5547802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 have any available units?
5120 holly lane n, unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5120 holly lane n, unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5120 holly lane n, unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Plymouth Ponds Apartments
4545 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities