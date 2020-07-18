All apartments in Plymouth
5094 Yuma Lane N

5094 Yuma Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

5094 Yuma Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Available September1st! Located in the highly regarded Wayzata School District among green meadows and natural marsh, designed with recreational amenities for an active lifestyle and neighborhood pool. Dramatic vaulted living room space with marble gas burning fireplace. Enjoy wonderful Sunday brunch on the deck overlooking the beautiful water fountain. Stunning loft overlooking living area could be used as an office or play area. Spacious master bedroom with master bath featuring 2 sinks, separate tub and shower. Finished lower level features family room, 3rd bedroom and full bath. Oak floors, two years old carpet and paint. Near downtown Plymouth with restaurants, shops, theaters, just minutes from Downtown Minneapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5094 Yuma Lane N have any available units?
5094 Yuma Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 5094 Yuma Lane N have?
Some of 5094 Yuma Lane N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5094 Yuma Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
5094 Yuma Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5094 Yuma Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 5094 Yuma Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 5094 Yuma Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 5094 Yuma Lane N offers parking.
Does 5094 Yuma Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5094 Yuma Lane N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5094 Yuma Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 5094 Yuma Lane N has a pool.
Does 5094 Yuma Lane N have accessible units?
No, 5094 Yuma Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 5094 Yuma Lane N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5094 Yuma Lane N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5094 Yuma Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 5094 Yuma Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
