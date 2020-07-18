5094 Yuma Lane N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool media room

Available September1st! Located in the highly regarded Wayzata School District among green meadows and natural marsh, designed with recreational amenities for an active lifestyle and neighborhood pool. Dramatic vaulted living room space with marble gas burning fireplace. Enjoy wonderful Sunday brunch on the deck overlooking the beautiful water fountain. Stunning loft overlooking living area could be used as an office or play area. Spacious master bedroom with master bath featuring 2 sinks, separate tub and shower. Finished lower level features family room, 3rd bedroom and full bath. Oak floors, two years old carpet and paint. Near downtown Plymouth with restaurants, shops, theaters, just minutes from Downtown Minneapolis.