Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Unique, exceptional, sophisticated, exciting, all describe this open great room design with soaring vaults and beautiful, structural beams! The many updates and upgrades, throughout this outstanding home, include: Maple hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a huge master suite featuring a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, and a fabulous bath! Enjoy our Minnesota seasons and the park like setting from the 4-season porch and 15x28 patio!