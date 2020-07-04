4105 Hemlock Ln N

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

2bd, 2ba Plymouth Town Home Living WITH Large Yard, Deck Overlooks Creek & Mature Trees - Looking for a Country Feel in a Convenient City location?

This Plymouth town home is in an exceptional location!

Mature Trees, Creek, Greenspace

Wildlife right out the deck and patio doors!

2 bedroom

2 bathroom

2 car garage

Available NOW

POSSIBLE pet allowed $500/ pet refundable deposit,& $35/mo pet fee and signed pet responsibility addendum; additional conditions may apply

$1,599/month

$1,648 deposit

*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries,water softener salt, etc.

12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium

$70 Application fee per adult

this Property is not Section 8 approved

smoking /vaping not permitted

Heather Dietrich Feigum

OurAreaHomes

licensed in MN 40571395

763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.



(RLNE5697759)