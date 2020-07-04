All apartments in Plymouth
4105 Hemlock Ln N

4105 Hemlock Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

4105 Hemlock Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
2bd, 2ba Plymouth Town Home Living WITH Large Yard, Deck Overlooks Creek & Mature Trees - Looking for a Country Feel in a Convenient City location?
This Plymouth town home is in an exceptional location!
Mature Trees, Creek, Greenspace
Wildlife right out the deck and patio doors!
2 bedroom
2 bathroom
2 car garage
Available NOW
POSSIBLE pet allowed $500/ pet refundable deposit,& $35/mo pet fee and signed pet responsibility addendum; additional conditions may apply
$1,599/month
$1,648 deposit
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries,water softener salt, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.

(RLNE5697759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4105 Hemlock Ln N have any available units?
4105 Hemlock Ln N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 4105 Hemlock Ln N have?
Some of 4105 Hemlock Ln N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4105 Hemlock Ln N currently offering any rent specials?
4105 Hemlock Ln N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4105 Hemlock Ln N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4105 Hemlock Ln N is pet friendly.
Does 4105 Hemlock Ln N offer parking?
Yes, 4105 Hemlock Ln N offers parking.
Does 4105 Hemlock Ln N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4105 Hemlock Ln N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4105 Hemlock Ln N have a pool?
No, 4105 Hemlock Ln N does not have a pool.
Does 4105 Hemlock Ln N have accessible units?
No, 4105 Hemlock Ln N does not have accessible units.
Does 4105 Hemlock Ln N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4105 Hemlock Ln N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4105 Hemlock Ln N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4105 Hemlock Ln N does not have units with air conditioning.

