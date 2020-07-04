4105 Hemlock Ln N

Amenities
2bd, 2ba Plymouth Town Home Living WITH Large Yard, Deck Overlooks Creek & Mature Trees - Looking for a Country Feel in a Convenient City location?
This Plymouth town home is in an exceptional location!
Mature Trees, Creek, Greenspace
Wildlife right out the deck and patio doors!
2 bedroom
2 bathroom
2 car garage
Available NOW
POSSIBLE pet allowed $500/ pet refundable deposit,& $35/mo pet fee and signed pet responsibility addendum; additional conditions may apply
$1,599/month
$1,648 deposit
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries,water softener salt, etc.
12+ month lease preferred, short term considered with rent premium
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking /vaping not permitted
Heather Dietrich Feigum
OurAreaHomes
licensed in MN 40571395
763-200-1428 voice mail system - email or internet inquiry for fastest response.
(RLNE5697759)