Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available June 1st. Wayzata School District! Executive home available in Holly Creek neighborhood. This home is perfect for entertaining and features a gorgeous gourmet kitchen and great room, huge deck and private fenced yard. Finished basement, wet bar, and huge master suite! Two fireplaces, 2nd floor laundry, three bedrooms on one level, three car attached garage.