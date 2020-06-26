All apartments in Plymouth
3909 Everest Lane N

3909 Everest Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

3909 Everest Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Another listing from Jadde @ RentersWarehouse!! This 2bd/2.5ba town-home in Plymouth is available for a 6/1 move-in. WAYZATA SCHOOLS! Prime location, close to parks, trails, shops, dining. Easy HWY access. Main floor features, open kitchen w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, tile floors, tons of cabinet/counter space, large living room w/access to patio, great storage, laundry, and access to huge 2 car garage.Upstairs includes huge master suite, walk-in closet, private full bath w/granite tops. Large 2nd bedroom also upstairs with 2nd full bath as well as a loft or office space.(RENT: $1,800) (Security Deposit: $1,800) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: No cats and dogs less than 100 lbs. For qualified dogs case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Trash/Lawn/Snow care included in above rent as well as all exterior maintenance. To schedule a showing please visit: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 Everest Lane N have any available units?
3909 Everest Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 3909 Everest Lane N have?
Some of 3909 Everest Lane N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 Everest Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
3909 Everest Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 Everest Lane N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3909 Everest Lane N is pet friendly.
Does 3909 Everest Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 3909 Everest Lane N offers parking.
Does 3909 Everest Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 Everest Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 Everest Lane N have a pool?
No, 3909 Everest Lane N does not have a pool.
Does 3909 Everest Lane N have accessible units?
No, 3909 Everest Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 Everest Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3909 Everest Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3909 Everest Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3909 Everest Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
