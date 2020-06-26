3909 Everest Lane N

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Another listing from Jadde @ RentersWarehouse!! This 2bd/2.5ba town-home in Plymouth is available for a 6/1 move-in. WAYZATA SCHOOLS! Prime location, close to parks, trails, shops, dining. Easy HWY access. Main floor features, open kitchen w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, tile floors, tons of cabinet/counter space, large living room w/access to patio, great storage, laundry, and access to huge 2 car garage.Upstairs includes huge master suite, walk-in closet, private full bath w/granite tops. Large 2nd bedroom also upstairs with 2nd full bath as well as a loft or office space.(RENT: $1,800) (Security Deposit: $1,800) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: No cats and dogs less than 100 lbs. For qualified dogs case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) Trash/Lawn/Snow care included in above rent as well as all exterior maintenance. To schedule a showing please visit: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery