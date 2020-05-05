2210 Ranchview Lane North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2 Bedroom Plymouth Townhome Available October 1st! - Available October 1st!! 2 Bedroom Updated Plymouth Townhome! Great access to highway systems and near Parkers Lake with walking paths/beach and more! New paint, new stainless appliances, new counter granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer, attached garage with extra storage room! Don't miss your opportunity to rent this property! Call Andy at 612.900.9101 with questions, or to schedule showings.



