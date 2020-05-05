All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:02 PM

2210 Ranchview Lane North

2210 Ranchview Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Ranchview Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bedroom Plymouth Townhome Available October 1st! - Available October 1st!! 2 Bedroom Updated Plymouth Townhome! Great access to highway systems and near Parkers Lake with walking paths/beach and more! New paint, new stainless appliances, new counter granite countertops, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, deck, washer and dryer, attached garage with extra storage room! Don't miss your opportunity to rent this property! Call Andy at 612.900.9101 with questions, or to schedule showings.

(RLNE3490412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Ranchview Lane North have any available units?
2210 Ranchview Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 2210 Ranchview Lane North have?
Some of 2210 Ranchview Lane North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Ranchview Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Ranchview Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Ranchview Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Ranchview Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 2210 Ranchview Lane North offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Ranchview Lane North offers parking.
Does 2210 Ranchview Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2210 Ranchview Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Ranchview Lane North have a pool?
No, 2210 Ranchview Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Ranchview Lane North have accessible units?
No, 2210 Ranchview Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Ranchview Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Ranchview Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2210 Ranchview Lane North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2210 Ranchview Lane North has units with air conditioning.
