Plymouth, MN
1925 Shenandoah Ct #C
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

1925 Shenandoah Ct #C

1925 Shenandoah Court · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Shenandoah Court, Plymouth, MN 55447

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Available NOW - 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse, Great location- Near Parkers Lake! - Plymouth - This townhome has an open floor plan and is in a great location!

MAIN LEVEL: Hardwood and laminate floors through out the main level. The family room includes a gas fireplace and opens up to a large patio area. Kitchen, laundry room and half bath off the kitchen completes this level. UPPER LEVEL: There are two large bedrooms on this level complete with vaulted ceilings and balcony access from both. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Skylight in the hallway adds a lot of natural lighting. A full bath off the hallway completes this level. One Car Garage and lots of guest parking. Great location- just blocks from Parkers Lake Beach.

Pet Friendly- up to 1 medium size or 2 small pets with landlord approval. Basic cable, Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, and Snow removal included! Available NOW!

(RLNE4297461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C have any available units?
1925 Shenandoah Ct #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C have?
Some of 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Shenandoah Ct #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C offers parking.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C have a pool?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C have accessible units?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 Shenandoah Ct #C does not have units with air conditioning.
