1925 Shenandoah Ct #C

Available NOW - 2BR/1.5BA Townhouse, Great location- Near Parkers Lake! - Plymouth - This townhome has an open floor plan and is in a great location!



MAIN LEVEL: Hardwood and laminate floors through out the main level. The family room includes a gas fireplace and opens up to a large patio area. Kitchen, laundry room and half bath off the kitchen completes this level. UPPER LEVEL: There are two large bedrooms on this level complete with vaulted ceilings and balcony access from both. Master Bedroom has a walk-in closet. Skylight in the hallway adds a lot of natural lighting. A full bath off the hallway completes this level. One Car Garage and lots of guest parking. Great location- just blocks from Parkers Lake Beach.



Pet Friendly- up to 1 medium size or 2 small pets with landlord approval. Basic cable, Water/Sewer, Trash, Lawn Care, and Snow removal included! Available NOW!



