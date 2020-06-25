All apartments in Plymouth
18900 37th Place N
18900 37th Place N

18900 37th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

18900 37th Place North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
This two-story home is perfect for any family. With 4 bedrooms upstairs and four bathrooms throughout, you will have plenty of space for all your needs. Large master suite with beautiful master bathroom will be sure to not disappoint. The home features a variety of living and dining areas, with large eat-in kitchen featuring a center island. Your entertaining spaces could not be better, you will enjoy a finished walkout basemen and expansive deck to the backyard. This rental will not last long! Contact ryan hannay at for showing requests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18900 37th Place N have any available units?
18900 37th Place N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 18900 37th Place N have?
Some of 18900 37th Place N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18900 37th Place N currently offering any rent specials?
18900 37th Place N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18900 37th Place N pet-friendly?
No, 18900 37th Place N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 18900 37th Place N offer parking?
No, 18900 37th Place N does not offer parking.
Does 18900 37th Place N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18900 37th Place N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18900 37th Place N have a pool?
Yes, 18900 37th Place N has a pool.
Does 18900 37th Place N have accessible units?
No, 18900 37th Place N does not have accessible units.
Does 18900 37th Place N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18900 37th Place N has units with dishwashers.
Does 18900 37th Place N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18900 37th Place N has units with air conditioning.
