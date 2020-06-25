18900 37th Place N

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

This two-story home is perfect for any family. With 4 bedrooms upstairs and four bathrooms throughout, you will have plenty of space for all your needs. Large master suite with beautiful master bathroom will be sure to not disappoint. The home features a variety of living and dining areas, with large eat-in kitchen featuring a center island. Your entertaining spaces could not be better, you will enjoy a finished walkout basemen and expansive deck to the backyard. This rental will not last long! Contact ryan hannay at for showing requests.