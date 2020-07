Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Plymouth!! - Spectacular Victorian style 2 story! This home was painstakingly built to mirror a 1890's Victorian home. Large kitchen with big pantry, Dinning room with built in oak hutch is an original turn of century. 2nd story has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge master bedroom has full bath. New stainless kitchen appliances. Wrap around porch on the front of the house. Large yard, 3 car garage. For more info call Mark Brattvet at 612-701-4375



(RLNE4452953)