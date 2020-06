Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bedroom home for rent in Plymouth!! The main level includes an updated gourmet kitchen which walks out to vaulted living/dining area. Also on the main level are 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Lower level includes large family room, 4th bedroom, laundry/utility area's, and another full bath. The home sits on over half an acre with a large fenced garden and plenty of room for the kids to play. Detached 2 car garage. Award winning Wayzata schools & Gleason Lake Elementary!