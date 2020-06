Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available 6/1/2020. Large End Unit TH in high demand Wayzata Schools! Near parks, walking trails, shopping and more. HOA includes pool and pool house cabana. Gas fireplace in family room with vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light. Open concept kitchen with SS appliances. 3BR all on upper level, private master bath, deck, and over-sized 2 car tuck under garage. This one will not last!