Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious town home near Wayzata High School. Sun-filled two story townhome with cozy fireplace. Awesome kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet. Great curb-appeal with awesome balcony. Amazing Plymouth location with great schools, shopping and restaurants nearby. This is in Nanterre neighborhood in Plymouth, very popular neighborhood of Plymouth.

Carpet will be changed June end as soon as current tenant moves out.