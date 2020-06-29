All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 15726 60th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15726 60th Ave N
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:08 AM

15726 60th Ave N

15726 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15726 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, attached 2 Car Garage house in Plymouth Wayzata School District. Backed by a pond, large backyard with beautiful view.

Amenities included:
Central Air
Central Heat
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
In Unit Washer Dryer
Reverse Osmosis
Water Softner
Attached 2 car garage
Centralized Humidifier

No Utilities included.
Is not pet friendly.
Applicants Credit Score Must be : 700+

Date Available: Feb 17th 2020. $2,150/month rent. $2,150 security deposit required.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Praveen Kumar at 612-386-5954 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15726 60th Ave N have any available units?
15726 60th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15726 60th Ave N have?
Some of 15726 60th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15726 60th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
15726 60th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15726 60th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15726 60th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 15726 60th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 15726 60th Ave N offers parking.
Does 15726 60th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15726 60th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15726 60th Ave N have a pool?
No, 15726 60th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 15726 60th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 15726 60th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 15726 60th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15726 60th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 15726 60th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15726 60th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities