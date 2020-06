Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Upscale and convenient living in Plymouth. Main level concept brings a large connected space for the dining to kitchen to living room. All the bedrooms are on the upper level with two full baths and the laundry room. Outside chores are cared for leaving plenty time to access miles of connected walking and bike trails. *With consideration to COVID-19 please note that no open houses or showings will be available until after background checks have been completed. Please see our virtual tours*