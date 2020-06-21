15599 60th Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space. Located within the award winning Wazyata school district! Close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping, and entertainment! The end-unit features a rare yard space in a town home setting! The main-level includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy access to a private patio located off the dining area. Spacious living room with ideal natural light. Conveniently located 1/2 bath and extra storage on ground level. The upper level offers a great loft space which can be used as a 2nd living room. Huge master suite with private bath, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. 2 additional generous sized bedrooms, 2nd full bath and laundry. 2 car garage. Trash/Lawn/Snow care included. Surrounding areas: Maple Grove, Medina, Wayzata.