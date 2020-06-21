All apartments in Plymouth
15599 60th Avenue N

15599 60th Avenue North · (302) 493-2702
Location

15599 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1793 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Another great property from John Ford @ RentersWarehouse. This stunning 3-bed 2.5-bath home features 1,780 square feet of finished living space. Located within the award winning Wazyata school district! Close to parks, trails, lakes, shopping, and entertainment! The end-unit features a rare yard space in a town home setting! The main-level includes a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Enjoy access to a private patio located off the dining area. Spacious living room with ideal natural light. Conveniently located 1/2 bath and extra storage on ground level. The upper level offers a great loft space which can be used as a 2nd living room. Huge master suite with private bath, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. 2 additional generous sized bedrooms, 2nd full bath and laundry. 2 car garage. Trash/Lawn/Snow care included. Surrounding areas: Maple Grove, Medina, Wayzata.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15599 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15599 60th Avenue N has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15599 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15599 60th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15599 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15599 60th Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15599 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15599 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15599 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15599 60th Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 15599 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15599 60th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15599 60th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 15599 60th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 15599 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15599 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15599 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15599 60th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15599 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15599 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
