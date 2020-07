Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 7/1/2020. Beautiful detached town home in the award winning Wayzata school district! Association maintains front yeard and performs snow removal. Use your green thumb in the backyard! Open concept floor plan with spacious master on the main level. French doors open to 2nd bedroom/office. Vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and private backyard with fence. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks and trials.