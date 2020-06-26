15570 60th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home will be available for a June move in only. It is located in Plymouth and in the Wayzata school district. Two or Three year lease preferred.



The home is in wonderful condition. The main level features and open kitchen/living area. The main level also includes a quarter bath, garage entry and coat closet.



Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms including a master with closet and bath. There is also a second full bath upstairs for the 2nd and 3rd bedroom as well as a large sitting area/tv space which is pictured.



You will be responsible for all utilities except for trash.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 6/1/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.