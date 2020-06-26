All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:05 PM

15570 60th Avenue North

15570 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15570 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home will be available for a June move in only. It is located in Plymouth and in the Wayzata school district. Two or Three year lease preferred.

The home is in wonderful condition. The main level features and open kitchen/living area. The main level also includes a quarter bath, garage entry and coat closet.

Upstairs you will find all three bedrooms including a master with closet and bath. There is also a second full bath upstairs for the 2nd and 3rd bedroom as well as a large sitting area/tv space which is pictured.

You will be responsible for all utilities except for trash.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available 6/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15570 60th Avenue North have any available units?
15570 60th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
Is 15570 60th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
15570 60th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15570 60th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 15570 60th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 15570 60th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 15570 60th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 15570 60th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15570 60th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15570 60th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 15570 60th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 15570 60th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 15570 60th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 15570 60th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 15570 60th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15570 60th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 15570 60th Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
