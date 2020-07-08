15567 60th Avenue N

Amenities
Legacy Park Townhouse in Wayzata Schools - Property Id: 270264
This 2 bed plus loft, 2 1/2 bath 1578 square foot townhouse is in sought after Colonial Patriot at Legacy Park development within Wayzata school district. 12-36 month lease terms options.
Resident is responsible for paying all utilities. HOA responsible for trash/lawn maintenance/snow removal.
Small Dogs and cats (max of 2 pets) with owner approval and additional pet deposit ($500 per pet - half nonrefundable).
Call/text or Email Chad to set up a showing at 612-581-1389 or chad.cramble@rogchoice.com.
Home is not set up for Section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x greater than monthly rent, 600+ credit scores.
$150 lease admin fee. First month's rent, security deposit (1 month's rent) due upon approval. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Renters insurance required (copy of policy due at move-in).
This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270264
Property Id 270264
(RLNE5782375)