15567 60th Avenue N

Legacy Park Townhouse in Wayzata Schools - Property Id: 270264



This 2 bed plus loft, 2 1/2 bath 1578 square foot townhouse is in sought after Colonial Patriot at Legacy Park development within Wayzata school district. 12-36 month lease terms options.

Resident is responsible for paying all utilities. HOA responsible for trash/lawn maintenance/snow removal.

Small Dogs and cats (max of 2 pets) with owner approval and additional pet deposit ($500 per pet - half nonrefundable).

Call/text or Email Chad to set up a showing at 612-581-1389 or chad.cramble@rogchoice.com.

Home is not set up for Section 8.

The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x greater than monthly rent, 600+ credit scores.

$150 lease admin fee. First month's rent, security deposit (1 month's rent) due upon approval. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Renters insurance required (copy of policy due at move-in).

This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270264

