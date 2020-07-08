All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

15567 60th Avenue N

15567 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

15567 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Legacy Park Townhouse in Wayzata Schools - Property Id: 270264

This 2 bed plus loft, 2 1/2 bath 1578 square foot townhouse is in sought after Colonial Patriot at Legacy Park development within Wayzata school district. 12-36 month lease terms options.
Resident is responsible for paying all utilities. HOA responsible for trash/lawn maintenance/snow removal.
Small Dogs and cats (max of 2 pets) with owner approval and additional pet deposit ($500 per pet - half nonrefundable).
Call/text or Email Chad to set up a showing at 612-581-1389 or chad.cramble@rogchoice.com.
Home is not set up for Section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x greater than monthly rent, 600+ credit scores.
$150 lease admin fee. First month's rent, security deposit (1 month's rent) due upon approval. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home. Renters insurance required (copy of policy due at move-in).
This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/270264
Property Id 270264

(RLNE5782375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

