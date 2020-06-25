15527 60th Avenue N

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Another terrific listing by Linda and Jenny of Renters Warehouse. This beautiful, newer end unit has a main floor open floor plan with lots of natural daylight. Open kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar and sliding door that walks out to patio and great side yard. Hardwood floors throughout main floor and loft. Three bedrooms up with loft and laundry. Master bath too! Legacy Park neighborhood park is nearby as well as the Northwest Greenway. WAYZATA SCHOOLS!! Near shopping, easy access to freeways. RENT: $1900, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1900, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY RECORDING AND ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00. APPLICATION FEE: 18+ yrs $55, Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (limit two) $300 refundable deposit. This is a professionally managed property with 24/7 maintenance and reports to credit.