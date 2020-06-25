All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like 15527 60th Avenue N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
15527 60th Avenue N
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:33 PM

15527 60th Avenue N

15527 60th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

15527 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
Another terrific listing by Linda and Jenny of Renters Warehouse. This beautiful, newer end unit has a main floor open floor plan with lots of natural daylight. Open kitchen with stainless appliances, lots of cabinets, breakfast bar and sliding door that walks out to patio and great side yard. Hardwood floors throughout main floor and loft. Three bedrooms up with loft and laundry. Master bath too! Legacy Park neighborhood park is nearby as well as the Northwest Greenway. WAYZATA SCHOOLS!! Near shopping, easy access to freeways. RENT: $1900, SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1900, ONE TIME LEASE ADMINISTRATIVE FEE: $150, MONTHLY RECORDING AND ACCOUNTING FEE: $7.00. APPLICATION FEE: 18+ yrs $55, Pets on case by case basis with owner approval (limit two) $300 refundable deposit. This is a professionally managed property with 24/7 maintenance and reports to credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15527 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15527 60th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 15527 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15527 60th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15527 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15527 60th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15527 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 15527 60th Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 15527 60th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 15527 60th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 15527 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15527 60th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15527 60th Avenue N have a pool?
No, 15527 60th Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 15527 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15527 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15527 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15527 60th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15527 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15527 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonehill Apartments
3501 Xenium Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Axis
350 Nathan Ln
Plymouth, MN 55441
Oakwood Apartments
17600 14th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Medicine Lake Apartments
1300 W Medicine Lake Dr
Plymouth, MN 55441
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities