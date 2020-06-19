15206 60th Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery Another Listing By Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!! call (612) 351-6243- Available 7/1. This 3 bed / 2.5 bath home features 1,785 sqft. Wayzata schools! The end-unit allows for a rare yard space in a town home setting! Main-level: Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter-top center island, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space. Enjoy access to a private patio for summer grilling! Separate dining area accommodates a large dining table. Bright open living room w/ great natural light. Conveniently located 1/2 bath & extra storage. Upper-level: Ideal loft space makes for a 2nd living room. Huge master suite w/ private bath, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, & laundry. 2 car garage. Trash/lawn/snow care included. Surrounding areas: Maple Grove, Medina, Wayzata Sorry, no pets. Monthly Rent ($1895.00) Security Deposit ($1895.00) Tenants are responsible for all utilities! +Water/Sewer-Gas-Electric (previous tenants total around $230.00 each month). (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 **** DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED , IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR TOWNHOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, if wanted you can submit application. ...Unfortunately Live tours is not avail at this time.