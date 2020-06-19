All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

15206 60th Avenue N

15206 60th Avenue North · (763) 273-3052
Location

15206 60th Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery Another Listing By Gyniek White @ Renters Warehouse!!!!!! call (612) 351-6243- Available 7/1. This 3 bed / 2.5 bath home features 1,785 sqft. Wayzata schools! The end-unit allows for a rare yard space in a town home setting! Main-level: Gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter-top center island, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space. Enjoy access to a private patio for summer grilling! Separate dining area accommodates a large dining table. Bright open living room w/ great natural light. Conveniently located 1/2 bath & extra storage. Upper-level: Ideal loft space makes for a 2nd living room. Huge master suite w/ private bath, double sinks, and a walk-in closet. 2 additional spacious bedrooms, a 2nd full bath, & laundry. 2 car garage. Trash/lawn/snow care included. Surrounding areas: Maple Grove, Medina, Wayzata Sorry, no pets. Monthly Rent ($1895.00) Security Deposit ($1895.00) Tenants are responsible for all utilities! +Water/Sewer-Gas-Electric (previous tenants total around $230.00 each month). (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** PLEASE CALL 30 MINUTES BEFORE SCHEDULE SHOWING TO CONFIRM ph: (612) 351-6243********** ***{PLEASE CONFIRM BEFORE GOING} (612) 351-6243 **** DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED , IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR TOWNHOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, if wanted you can submit application. ...Unfortunately Live tours is not avail at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15206 60th Avenue N have any available units?
15206 60th Avenue N has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15206 60th Avenue N have?
Some of 15206 60th Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15206 60th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
15206 60th Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15206 60th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 15206 60th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plymouth.
Does 15206 60th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 15206 60th Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 15206 60th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15206 60th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15206 60th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 15206 60th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 15206 60th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 15206 60th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 15206 60th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 15206 60th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15206 60th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 15206 60th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
