13990 42nd Avenue N

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Another listing from Michelle @ Renters Warehouse!! This executive 5BD/4BA home in Plymouth is available for a 7/1 move in!! Main floor features, kitchen, family room, laundry, bathroom, formal dining, office, fireplace. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Backyard has a deck. Basement features 1 bedroom, family room with fireplace, bonus room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $3,195) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,195) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Cats, requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) $55 app fee per adult. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!