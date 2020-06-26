All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated June 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

13990 42nd Avenue N

13990 42nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13990 42nd Avenue North, Plymouth, MN 55446

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another listing from Michelle @ Renters Warehouse!! This executive 5BD/4BA home in Plymouth is available for a 7/1 move in!! Main floor features, kitchen, family room, laundry, bathroom, formal dining, office, fireplace. Upstairs includes 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. Backyard has a deck. Basement features 1 bedroom, family room with fireplace, bonus room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $3,195) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,195) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing fee) (PETS: Cats, requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit) $55 app fee per adult. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13990 42nd Avenue N have any available units?
13990 42nd Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plymouth, MN.
What amenities does 13990 42nd Avenue N have?
Some of 13990 42nd Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13990 42nd Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
13990 42nd Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13990 42nd Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 13990 42nd Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 13990 42nd Avenue N offer parking?
No, 13990 42nd Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 13990 42nd Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13990 42nd Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13990 42nd Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 13990 42nd Avenue N has a pool.
Does 13990 42nd Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 13990 42nd Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 13990 42nd Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 13990 42nd Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13990 42nd Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 13990 42nd Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.
