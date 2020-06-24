13772 54th Avenue N

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse! Remodeled from top to bottom! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhome will not last long!!! The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, fresh paint, central air, 2 car garage, deck great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 13772 54th Ave N Plymouth, MN 55446