Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Requirements - 3 times rent in income, no felonies or evictions. This 2 bed Plymouth townhome offers hardwood floors throughout the main level, an open kitchen and living room with gas fireplace and walkout to private patio area. Master bed with his / her walk in closets. Pets allowed with restrictions. Great location, minutes from parks, schools and Arbor Lakes shopping area. Laundry in unit. Attached 1 car garage with driveway for extra parking.