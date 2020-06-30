7715 Elm Grove Court

Amenities

Available 01/01/20 Winnetka Green Townhome - Property Id: 92634



Spacious 4 bedroom and 4 bath townhome is available for rent as of 1/1/20! A part of the Winnetka Green subdivision, this is a great neighborhood for your next home. Private walk-up entrance situated on a quiet street. Basement complete with bedroom and bathroom, as well as access to garage allowing for a separate living space and/or potential roommate option if needed. Make this 2200 sq ft home yours today. Updated appliances, carpet, flooring, bathroom vanities, windows and light fixtures! Beautiful fireplace and balcony make for a versatile and cozy main floor living space. Washer and dryer in home. Double vanity master bath, walk-in closet. Two car attached garage, plus additional off-street parking. Safe community with great neighbors! School District: 281 - Robbinsdale. Trash removal, snow removal, lawn care.

Security deposit (refundable): 1 month's rent ($1,950)

Pet fee (non-refundable): $200

Pet rent: $25/month

Please email or text to arrange a time for a showing.

Thank you!

