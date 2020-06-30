All apartments in New Hope
Find more places like 7715 Elm Grove Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
7715 Elm Grove Court
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

7715 Elm Grove Court

7715 Elm Grove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Hope
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7715 Elm Grove Court, New Hope, MN 55428
Winnetka Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 01/01/20 Winnetka Green Townhome - Property Id: 92634

Spacious 4 bedroom and 4 bath townhome is available for rent as of 1/1/20! A part of the Winnetka Green subdivision, this is a great neighborhood for your next home. Private walk-up entrance situated on a quiet street. Basement complete with bedroom and bathroom, as well as access to garage allowing for a separate living space and/or potential roommate option if needed. Make this 2200 sq ft home yours today. Updated appliances, carpet, flooring, bathroom vanities, windows and light fixtures! Beautiful fireplace and balcony make for a versatile and cozy main floor living space. Washer and dryer in home. Double vanity master bath, walk-in closet. Two car attached garage, plus additional off-street parking. Safe community with great neighbors! School District: 281 - Robbinsdale. Trash removal, snow removal, lawn care.
Security deposit (refundable): 1 month's rent ($1,950)
Pet fee (non-refundable): $200
Pet rent: $25/month
Please email or text to arrange a time for a showing.
Thank you!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92634p
Property Id 92634

(RLNE5333756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7715 Elm Grove Court have any available units?
7715 Elm Grove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 7715 Elm Grove Court have?
Some of 7715 Elm Grove Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7715 Elm Grove Court currently offering any rent specials?
7715 Elm Grove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7715 Elm Grove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7715 Elm Grove Court is pet friendly.
Does 7715 Elm Grove Court offer parking?
Yes, 7715 Elm Grove Court offers parking.
Does 7715 Elm Grove Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7715 Elm Grove Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7715 Elm Grove Court have a pool?
No, 7715 Elm Grove Court does not have a pool.
Does 7715 Elm Grove Court have accessible units?
No, 7715 Elm Grove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7715 Elm Grove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7715 Elm Grove Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7715 Elm Grove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7715 Elm Grove Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd.
New Hope, MN 55428
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55427
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55428

Similar Pages

New Hope 1 BedroomsNew Hope 2 Bedrooms
New Hope Apartments with ParkingNew Hope Pet Friendly Places
New Hope Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University