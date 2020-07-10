6009 Rhode Island Avenue N.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fcfa68508c ---- Freshly Painted 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home with hardwood floors. The living room includes a wood burning brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has ample white cabinetry, wainscoting, stone backsplash stainless steel appliances, manufactured granite countertops and updated lighting. The lower level has unique stained concrete flooring, a brick wood burning fireplace and the washer and dryer. This property includes a one car attached garage and a fenced backyard with garden beds. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. © 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.