All apartments in New Hope
Find more places like 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Hope, MN
/
6009 Rhode Island Avenue N.
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

6009 Rhode Island Avenue N.

6009 Rhode Island Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Hope
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6009 Rhode Island Avenue North, New Hope, MN 55428
Dorothy Mary Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fcfa68508c ---- Freshly Painted 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home with hardwood floors. The living room includes a wood burning brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has ample white cabinetry, wainscoting, stone backsplash stainless steel appliances, manufactured granite countertops and updated lighting. The lower level has unique stained concrete flooring, a brick wood burning fireplace and the washer and dryer. This property includes a one car attached garage and a fenced backyard with garden beds. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application. https://www.33rdcompany.com/pdf/Guidelines.pdf Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. &copy; 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. have any available units?
6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, MN.
What amenities does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. have?
Some of 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. currently offering any rent specials?
6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. is pet friendly.
Does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. offer parking?
Yes, 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. offers parking.
Does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. have a pool?
No, 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. does not have a pool.
Does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. have accessible units?
No, 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6009 Rhode Island Avenue N. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments
8400 Bass Lake Rd.
New Hope, MN 55428
Bass Lake Crossing
5701 Quebec Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Hillsboro Court
2701 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Burgundy Apartments
2911 Hillsboro Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Kings Manor
4309 Rhode Island Ave N
New Hope, MN 55428
Valley Place
7201 36th Ave N
New Hope, MN 55427
Hillsboro
3501 Hillsboro Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55427
Pleasant
4641 Independence Avenue North
New Hope, MN 55428

Similar Pages

New Hope 1 BedroomsNew Hope 2 Bedrooms
New Hope Apartments with ParkingNew Hope Pet Friendly Places
New Hope Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN
West St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University