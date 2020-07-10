6009 Rhode Island Avenue N.

Amenities
Freshly Painted 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home with hardwood floors. The living room includes a wood burning brick fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has ample white cabinetry, wainscoting, stone backsplash stainless steel appliances, manufactured granite countertops and updated lighting. The lower level has unique stained concrete flooring, a brick wood burning fireplace and the washer and dryer. This property includes a one car attached garage and a fenced backyard with garden beds. Lease Term: 12 Months Available: NOW! Pet Policy: 2 under 50 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit Utilities Included in Rent: None Normal Water Utility Usage Fee: $50/month Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.) Please review Rental Screening Criteria prior to scheduling a showing or submitting an application.