Amenities
386 1st ave se Available 07/15/19 Rare new brighton 3 br home for lease! - Another rental listing from the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild!!! Come check out this gem!! HUGE back yard, tons of space and natural light, new fridge, bathroom has just been updated and completely repainted! Washer/dryer in unit as well! Refinished hardwood floors, refinished basement with additional room for an office. Text/Email Neal w/the Dreamteam @ 612-418-5892
Pets ok with approval and additional deposit
no evictions or smoking
3x monthly rent as income required.
(RLNE4991749)