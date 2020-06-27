All apartments in New Brighton
Last updated July 9 2019

386 1st ave se

386 1st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

386 1st Avenue Southeast, New Brighton, MN 55112

Amenities

refrigerator
386 1st ave se Available 07/15/19 Rare new brighton 3 br home for lease! - Another rental listing from the Dreamteam of National Realty Guild!!! Come check out this gem!! HUGE back yard, tons of space and natural light, new fridge, bathroom has just been updated and completely repainted! Washer/dryer in unit as well! Refinished hardwood floors, refinished basement with additional room for an office. Text/Email Neal w/the Dreamteam @ 612-418-5892

Pets ok with approval and additional deposit
no evictions or smoking
3x monthly rent as income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 386 1st ave se have any available units?
386 1st ave se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Brighton, MN.
What amenities does 386 1st ave se have?
Some of 386 1st ave se's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 386 1st ave se currently offering any rent specials?
386 1st ave se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 386 1st ave se pet-friendly?
Yes, 386 1st ave se is pet friendly.
Does 386 1st ave se offer parking?
No, 386 1st ave se does not offer parking.
Does 386 1st ave se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 386 1st ave se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 386 1st ave se have a pool?
No, 386 1st ave se does not have a pool.
Does 386 1st ave se have accessible units?
No, 386 1st ave se does not have accessible units.
Does 386 1st ave se have units with dishwashers?
No, 386 1st ave se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 386 1st ave se have units with air conditioning?
No, 386 1st ave se does not have units with air conditioning.
