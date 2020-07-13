Fountain Terrace

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 in-state; $47 out-of-state
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs; Breed restrictions on aggressive dogs
Parking Details: Resident and Visitor parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit are $10 per month