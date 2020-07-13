All apartments in New Brighton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Fountain Terrace

751 1st Ave NW · (424) 365-8496
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

751 1st Ave NW, New Brighton, MN 55112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 751201 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Unit 721201 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 726 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fountain Terrace.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Our property is conveniently located near Freeways, Shopping Venues and Schools. The beautiful grounds of the apartments feature Picnic Areas. Rental units include FREE cable, internet, heat and laundry! Call to schedule your personal tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $32 in-state; $47 out-of-state
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 100 lbs; Breed restrictions on aggressive dogs
Parking Details: Resident and Visitor parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit are $10 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fountain Terrace have any available units?
Fountain Terrace has 2 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Fountain Terrace have?
Some of Fountain Terrace's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fountain Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Fountain Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fountain Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Fountain Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Fountain Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Fountain Terrace offers parking.
Does Fountain Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fountain Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fountain Terrace have a pool?
No, Fountain Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Fountain Terrace have accessible units?
No, Fountain Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Fountain Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fountain Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Fountain Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Fountain Terrace has units with air conditioning.
