Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub tennis court

Beautifully updated upper level end unit condo with great privacy near the wooded edge of the development. The community has a club house, pool, and tennis court. Unit is fully furnished if need be with chic decor and in unit laundry. Great location near Hwy 62 and Shady Oak Road just 20 minutes to downtown Minneapolis, and minutes to Shady Oak Lake and beach. Available 9/1.