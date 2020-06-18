All apartments in Minnetonka
Find more places like 5638 Pompano Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minnetonka, MN
/
5638 Pompano Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:53 PM

5638 Pompano Drive

5638 Pompano Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minnetonka
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5638 Pompano Dr, Minnetonka, MN 55343

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info and to schedule a showing on this home as well as hundreds of others available at 612RentNow.com!

MUST SEE! End unit townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage in a great Minnetonka location near Shady Oak Beach Park. This open floor plan unit has vaulted ceilings, a large dining area, and a deck right off of the dining area. The large master bedroom has a nice walk-in closet with an attached master bathroom. The lower level has a bedroom, bathroom, and a patio off the family room for added enjoyment.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5638 Pompano Drive have any available units?
5638 Pompano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5638 Pompano Drive have?
Some of 5638 Pompano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5638 Pompano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5638 Pompano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5638 Pompano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5638 Pompano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5638 Pompano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5638 Pompano Drive offers parking.
Does 5638 Pompano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5638 Pompano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5638 Pompano Drive have a pool?
No, 5638 Pompano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5638 Pompano Drive have accessible units?
No, 5638 Pompano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5638 Pompano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5638 Pompano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Brier Creek Apartments
10641 Greenbrier Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N
Minnetonka, MN 55305
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd
Minnetonka, MN 55343
Overlook
9731 Minnetonka Blvd
Minnetonka, MN 55305
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln
Minnetonka, MN 55305

Similar Pages

Minnetonka 1 BedroomsMinnetonka 2 Bedrooms
Minnetonka Apartments with ParkingMinnetonka Pet Friendly Places
Minnetonka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MN
Apple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities