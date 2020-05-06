All apartments in Minnetonka
5545 Woodland Rd
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

5545 Woodland Rd

5545 Woodland Road · No Longer Available
Location

5545 Woodland Road, Minnetonka, MN 55345

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Minnetonka Home in ISD 276 w/ Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Huge Basement, Fenced Yard! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

Conveniently located in Minnetonka school district 276, this amazing home has a spacious floor plan that is great for entertaining. The sun room features a walkout to the large deck and private back yard with a fire pit. A mud room with built-in lockers connects the 2+ car garage to the lower level that boasts a family room, rec room, and master suite.

There are three bedrooms on the main level, and one is big enough to serve as a second master bedroom with two closets. Newer roof, siding, furnaces, and water softener, as well as newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and center island. Brand new wet bar in lower level rec room! There are tons of beautiful features - come see for yourself!

Short-term rentals considered as well. Pets welcome with pet deposit.

To schedule a showing, call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com.

(RLNE5177264)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Woodland Rd have any available units?
5545 Woodland Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minnetonka, MN.
How much is rent in Minnetonka, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minnetonka Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Woodland Rd have?
Some of 5545 Woodland Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Woodland Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Woodland Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Woodland Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5545 Woodland Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5545 Woodland Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5545 Woodland Rd offers parking.
Does 5545 Woodland Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5545 Woodland Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Woodland Rd have a pool?
No, 5545 Woodland Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5545 Woodland Rd have accessible units?
No, 5545 Woodland Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Woodland Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5545 Woodland Rd has units with dishwashers.

