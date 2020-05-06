5545 Woodland Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous Minnetonka Home in ISD 276 w/ Granite Counters, SS Appliances, Huge Basement, Fenced Yard! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



Conveniently located in Minnetonka school district 276, this amazing home has a spacious floor plan that is great for entertaining. The sun room features a walkout to the large deck and private back yard with a fire pit. A mud room with built-in lockers connects the 2+ car garage to the lower level that boasts a family room, rec room, and master suite.



There are three bedrooms on the main level, and one is big enough to serve as a second master bedroom with two closets. Newer roof, siding, furnaces, and water softener, as well as newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and center island. Brand new wet bar in lower level rec room! There are tons of beautiful features - come see for yourself!



Short-term rentals considered as well. Pets welcome with pet deposit.



To schedule a showing, call or text 952-905-6505 or email Phil@citiesrentals.com.



(RLNE5177264)