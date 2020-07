Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning range Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill guest parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Our focus is to deliver the five star service our residents have come to expect. The Walkway residences are posh Uptown, Minneapolis apartments that add luxury to your life. Experience aged birch hardwood floors, large walk-in closets (with custom built-ins), teak cabinets with quartz countertops and under mount sinks, upgraded appliance packages (gas cook tops, wall ovens and side-by-side refrigerators), designer lighting and plumbing fixtures, ceramic tile bathroom floors and showers, underground heated parking with indoor pay stations, available guest parking, a car wash service, and more.