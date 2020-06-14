/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
160 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Edina, MN
South Cornelia
27 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
750 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Londonderry
28 Units Available
The Loden
5995 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,494
775 sqft
Resort-style living near area shops and parks. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, jacuzzi spa, yoga studio, collaboration spaces and dog wash. Homes feature soaker bathtubs and full-size washers and dryers.
Promenade
7 Units Available
York Plaza Apartments
7230 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,535
800 sqft
Great location in the heart of Edina close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Community has a 24-hour fitness center and is close to miles of Promenade and Lake Trails.
Promenade
28 Units Available
71 France
7161 France Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
766 sqft
Luxury apartments with open layouts, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters. Complex offers a car wash area, pool, yoga and a relaxing fire pit/entertainment area.
Parkwood Knolls
16 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Townhomes
5200 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
Great location just off US-169 and I-62. Townhomes have large two-car garage, full-size W/D, oak cabinets and new renovations. Beautiful outdoor pool, club house, gym and community garden.
Southdale
21 Units Available
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,544
838 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Parkwood Knolls
18 Units Available
Oaks Lincoln Apartments
5202 Lincoln Dr, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,185
913 sqft
Beautifully landscaped community with tempered underground garage, lovely pond, exercise room and pool. Located just off Highway 169 for easy access. Recently updated units with granite counters and steel appliances.
Southdale
29 Units Available
One Southdale Place
6800 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,600
832 sqft
Modern community with an 11th-floor rooftop terrace with beautiful city views, gas fire pit, and grilling stations. Enjoy the fitness center, workstations, gourmet coffee, and indoor car wash bay.
Cahill
6 Units Available
Oaks Braemar
7150 Cahill Rd, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,220
750 sqft
Bright, spacious apartments on Cahill Road close to restaurants, shopping and freeways. Quiet community with serene courtyard, pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors and additional storage space.
Promenade
17 Units Available
The Durham
7201 York Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,657
759 sqft
Welcome to Durham. Excellence. Convenience. Extraordinary Lifestyle The Durham features just the right blend of luxury, charm and the ideal location for your next home.
Grandview
8 Units Available
Oaks Vernon Apartments
5400 Vernon Ave S, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
851 sqft
Live right on Vernon Ave in central Edina, minutes from shopping districts. Large conference room for meetings, on-site library, lovely courtyard and pool. Apartments have large closets and new renovations.
Southdale
2 Units Available
Cornelia Place
4025 W 65th St, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,695
905 sqft
Cornelia Place offers 1, 1+Den, 2, 2+Den & Penthouse plans.
Browndale
7 Units Available
Nolan Mains
3945 Market St, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,959
688 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nolan Mains in Edina. View photos, descriptions and more!
Parklawn
1 Unit Available
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215
4100 Parklawn Avenue, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
4100 Parklawn Avenue S Unit 215 Available 07/01/20 Large 1-Bedroom Condo for Rent (Avail 7/1/20) - Beautiful south-facing, one-bedroom condo available at The Heatherton in Edina. Conveniently located one block west of France Ave on Parklawn.
Morningside
1 Unit Available
4500 France Avenue S
4500 France Avenue South, Edina, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,500
811 sqft
We would be thrilled to have you join us in this fall in our charming France Avenue neighborhood. We’ve created well-thought-out residences full of modern luxuries and conveniences.
Results within 1 mile of Edina
17 Units Available
The Covington
5800 American Blvd W, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
787 sqft
Modern complex with an opulent appeal. Common areas offer a greenscaped terrace, a bocce court and a fire pit. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to I-494 and the airport.
28 Units Available
The Preserve at Normandale Lake
8101 Normandale Lake Blvd, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,507
808 sqft
Excellent location close to outdoor activities like hiking, skiing and kayaking. Community features a resort-style pool, yoga room and fitness center. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, storage units and culinary-style kitchens.
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Era on Excelsior
6860 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$991
550 sqft
Granite counters and in-unit laundry characterize these recently renovated modern apartments. They are located just minutes away from a golf course and impressive biking trails.
30 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,326
825 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Wolfe Park
14 Units Available
4800 Excelsior
4800 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,550
851 sqft
Contemporary community close to Trader Joe's and the Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Units feature lofted bedrooms, dual sink vanities, walk-in closets with mirrored doors and softened water.
19 Units Available
Bluffs at Nine Mile Creek
7475 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,460
881 sqft
Modern, spacious apartments with luxury finishes. Hardwood floors, patio/balcony and granite counters. Quiet and serene community with large gym, pool, hot tub and cozy business center.
6 Units Available
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE, Hopkins, MN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Enjoy use of coin-free laundry, picnic areas, and free parking. Hit the links at nearby Meadowbrook Golf Course. Shop and dine at The Shoppes at Knollwood.
Wolfe Park
24 Units Available
The Ellipse on Excelsior
3920 Excelsior Blvd, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,498
803 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Louis Park's West End. The luxury community features clubhouse, car wash area, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Tenants can enjoy units with in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Wolfe Park
4 Units Available
Minikahda Court Apartments
3504 Minikahda Ct, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
607 sqft
Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, patio/balcony and air conditioning. Tenants have access to 24-hour gym, pool and onsite laundry. Conveniently situated close to beautiful 1.8 mile nature trail circling the Bass Lake Nature Preserve.
