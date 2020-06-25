All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 861 Weeks Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
861 Weeks Ave. SE
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:13 PM

861 Weeks Ave. SE

861 Weeks Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

861 Weeks Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completed remodeled top to bottom a few years ago. Excellent layout with 1 bedroom & full bath on main level and 2 bedrooms & a bathroom in lower level. Open concept living area w/ eat-in kitchen.

Please send us an email or a text to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have any available units?
861 Weeks Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have?
Some of 861 Weeks Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Weeks Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
861 Weeks Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Weeks Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Weeks Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St.
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
The Walkway
1320 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
1500 Nicollet
1500 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Rex26
2621 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
N&E
1301 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413
Maverick
120 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Third North Apartments
800 N 3rd St
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University