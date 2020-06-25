861 Weeks Ave. SE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Completed remodeled top to bottom a few years ago. Excellent layout with 1 bedroom & full bath on main level and 2 bedrooms & a bathroom in lower level. Open concept living area w/ eat-in kitchen.



Please send us an email or a text to schedule a showing!