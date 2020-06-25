Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2019 at 11:13 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
861 Weeks Ave. SE
861 Weeks Avenue Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
861 Weeks Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Completed remodeled top to bottom a few years ago. Excellent layout with 1 bedroom & full bath on main level and 2 bedrooms & a bathroom in lower level. Open concept living area w/ eat-in kitchen.
Please send us an email or a text to schedule a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have any available units?
861 Weeks Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have?
Some of 861 Weeks Ave. SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 861 Weeks Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
861 Weeks Ave. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Weeks Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 861 Weeks Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Weeks Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 861 Weeks Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
