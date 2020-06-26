All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

740 Portland Avenue

740 Portland Avenue
Location

740 Portland Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
elevator
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
Absolutely stunning custom designed sunlit corner downtown condo unit. Special features include: European designer lighting throughout, Hickory wood floors, Wine Frig, Microwave steam oven, soft close cabinets, 10 ft Island with marble waterfall, custom barn wood fireplace, automated solar sun shades, custom storage cabinets, custom closets in both bedrooms, Italian bath counter tops so much more. Furnished options may also be available please inquire. $3,000 rent for an October 15th move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Portland Avenue have any available units?
740 Portland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 740 Portland Avenue have?
Some of 740 Portland Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 Portland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
740 Portland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Portland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 740 Portland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 740 Portland Avenue offer parking?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have a pool?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Portland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Portland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

