700 University Ave NE

Amenities

pet friendly parking stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/705aecb099 ---- Spacious and sun-filled 3 bed office/den NE Minneapolis! This first floor unit will have new stainless steel appliances and other updates throughout. features beautiful built in\'s and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Pet friendly! ***Please note-the current listing photos are of unit #2. The first floor unit will look very similar to unit #2 once the work is completed.** Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-4 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Electricity, gas, 50% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Potential for first come first serve off street parking Please Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/705aecb099