All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 700 University Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
700 University Ave NE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

700 University Ave NE

700 University Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
St. Anthony West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

700 University Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN 55413
St. Anthony West

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/705aecb099 ---- Spacious and sun-filled 3 bed office/den NE Minneapolis! This first floor unit will have new stainless steel appliances and other updates throughout. features beautiful built in\'s and gleaming hardwoods throughout. Pet friendly! ***Please note-the current listing photos are of unit #2. The first floor unit will look very similar to unit #2 once the work is completed.** Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-4 Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant-Electricity, gas, 50% of monthly water, sewer, trash bill and any optional utility Utilities paid by owner-Snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Potential for first come first serve off street parking Please Copy and paste the link below to your web browser to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/705aecb099

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 University Ave NE have any available units?
700 University Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 University Ave NE have?
Some of 700 University Ave NE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 University Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
700 University Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 University Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 University Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 700 University Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 700 University Ave NE offers parking.
Does 700 University Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 University Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 University Ave NE have a pool?
No, 700 University Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 700 University Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 700 University Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 700 University Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 University Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Murals of LynLake
2833 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Foundry Lake Street
3118 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rafter
333 Hennepin Avenue East
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Lowry Row
2407 2nd St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Nordhaus
315 1st Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University