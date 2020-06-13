All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 6 2019 at 4:51 PM

6108 Thomas Avenue S

6108 Thomas Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Thomas Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/1BA Single Family Home in the Armatage Neighborhood is available for a 11/1 move in!! The main floor features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gorgeous dining room, family room, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large upstairs half story bedroom. Downstairs has laundry, another large bedroom and storage. Fenced backyard with 1-car garage and a screened in patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. PETS ARE WELCOME! (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 2,100) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,100) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Thomas Avenue S have any available units?
6108 Thomas Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Thomas Avenue S have?
Some of 6108 Thomas Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Thomas Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Thomas Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Thomas Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6108 Thomas Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 6108 Thomas Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 6108 Thomas Avenue S offers parking.
Does 6108 Thomas Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6108 Thomas Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Thomas Avenue S have a pool?
No, 6108 Thomas Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 6108 Thomas Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 6108 Thomas Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Thomas Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 Thomas Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
