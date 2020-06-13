6108 Thomas Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage pet friendly

Another fantastic listing from Jadde @ Renters Warehouse!! This 4BD/1BA Single Family Home in the Armatage Neighborhood is available for a 11/1 move in!! The main floor features an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a gorgeous dining room, family room, bathroom, and 2 bedrooms. Large upstairs half story bedroom. Downstairs has laundry, another large bedroom and storage. Fenced backyard with 1-car garage and a screened in patio. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal. PETS ARE WELCOME! (Application Fee: $55) (RENT: $ 2,100) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,100) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) ($7 monthly processing/reporting fee). Sorry this property has not been approved for section 8. To schedule a showing please copy & paste this link: https://showmojo.com/jadde-rw/gallery