Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

5829 Dupont Ave S

5829 Dupont Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5829 Dupont Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Kenny

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a52d24026 ----
Sun filled cozy home in prime South Minneapolis location!

This charming gem is close to the Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, freeway access, shops and restaurants! This home features lots of natural sun light, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious backyard, patio and detached garage.
Small dog friendly!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-3
Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn
1 dog (under 30 lbs) with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.
No cats allowed.

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/6a52d24026

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 Dupont Ave S have any available units?
5829 Dupont Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5829 Dupont Ave S have?
Some of 5829 Dupont Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 Dupont Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5829 Dupont Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 Dupont Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5829 Dupont Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 5829 Dupont Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5829 Dupont Ave S offers parking.
Does 5829 Dupont Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 Dupont Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 Dupont Ave S have a pool?
No, 5829 Dupont Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5829 Dupont Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5829 Dupont Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 Dupont Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5829 Dupont Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

