5829 Dupont Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a52d24026 ----

Sun filled cozy home in prime South Minneapolis location!



This charming gem is close to the Minnehaha Creek, Lake Harriet, freeway access, shops and restaurants! This home features lots of natural sun light, gleaming hardwood floors, spacious backyard, patio and detached garage.

Small dog friendly!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-3

Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn

1 dog (under 30 lbs) with $400 nonrefundable pet fee. Dog must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided.

No cats allowed.



